Downtown Calgary will be hopping for Canada 150

If you’re sticking around Calgary for Canada Day, there’s going to be an action-packed schedule in the downtown.

You can start your day at Confederation Park. This will be a hub of family-friendly activities. Grab a plate of pancakes or some refreshments from a certain Canadian coffee chain (but only while supplies last). There will be a horse-drawn wagon, activities for the kids, and the opening of a time capsule from 1967 at 11 a.m. by Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Fort Calgary will also be holding a pancake breakfast, live music, children’s crafts and a petting zoo.

At 2 p.m. at Olympic Plaza, you can take part in a citizenship reaffirmation ceremony.

At 10 p.m., you can catch hometown favorites Tegan and Sara perform on Riverfront Ave. Their show will be followed at 11:10 p.m. by the half-hour-long fireworks display.

Activities are also scheduled at East Village, Studio Bell, the King Eddy, Chinatown, Prince’s Island Park, and Eau Claire