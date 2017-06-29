Downtown Calgary will be hopping for Canada 150
Events all over the downtown will provide something for everyone, but especially the young and young-at-heart
If you’re sticking around Calgary for Canada Day, there’s going to be an action-packed schedule in the downtown.
You can start your day at Confederation Park. This will be a hub of family-friendly activities. Grab a plate of pancakes or some refreshments from a certain Canadian coffee chain (but only while supplies last). There will be a horse-drawn wagon, activities for the kids, and the opening of a time capsule from 1967 at 11 a.m. by Mayor Naheed Nenshi.
Fort Calgary will also be holding a pancake breakfast, live music, children’s crafts and a petting zoo.
At 2 p.m. at Olympic Plaza, you can take part in a citizenship reaffirmation ceremony.
At 10 p.m., you can catch hometown favorites Tegan and Sara perform on Riverfront Ave. Their show will be followed at 11:10 p.m. by the half-hour-long fireworks display.
Activities are also scheduled at East Village, Studio Bell, the King Eddy, Chinatown, Prince’s Island Park, and Eau Claire
More details on all the events can be found on the city’s website at Calgary.ca/canada150.
Urban Compass Calgary
Urban Compass Calgary