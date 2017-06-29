Calgary woman announces candidacy for CBE trusteeship in Wards 5 and 10

A Calgary mom is hoping her passion for public education and experiences with her own children can help land the Ward 5/10 trustee seat at the Calgary Board of Education come fall.

Marilyn Dennis attended all of her schooling in the former Ward 10 and has three daughters who also attend CBE schools.

Dennis said she’d like to use her 12 years of school volunteering — in positions of school council chair, vice-chair and more — to make change in public education in Calgary.

She said she’d like to focus on how to support the learning needs of individual students in an ever-changing learning environment.

"I want to look at how do we meet the specific needs of every individual learner,” she said. “So whether that be through a program of choice or the neighbourhood school, how do we support all students and frankly educators, in a complex learning environment so that they all reach their highest potential."

The pillars of Dennis’ campaign will be support, equality and promoting herself as the one who will stand in the gap.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to stand in the gap between the schools and the board and the board and the province,” she said. “I think advocacy is one of my stronger skill sets so I’d like to put that to good use and be a strong voice for wards 5 and 10 when at the table with the rest of the trustees.”

Many current CBE candidates have made a push to get “big money” — corporate and union donations — out of trustee elections. Dennis said she hasn’t investigated any of those options, nor have they been offered to her.

“We all know candidates are going to have to raise money because running a campaign is very expensive, but my husband and I have talked about it and said we’re going to do our best to fund this campaign on our own and accept donations from family and friends if they want to make a donation,” she said.

Dennis said if she were to be approached by a union or corporation she’d make it very clear she’d accept only if there were no conditions.

“If I were to accept a donation it would have to come with absolutely no strings attached, and that they’re only doing it because they believe in me and they’re not looking for anything else from me other than being the best possible candidate and representative for wards 5 and 10,” she said.