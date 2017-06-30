Newcomer to be honoured with eagle feather at Canada Day citizenship ceremony

On Saturday, as Canada marks its 150th birthday, one Calgary newcomer’s citizenship ceremony will be marked with a tradition thousands of years older.

Aymen Heni immigrated to Canada four years ago from Tunisia and is married to an Indigenous Calgary woman who has taught him about the traditions of her people and their cultural significance.

At Heni’s citizenship ceremony, taking place at the airport on Canada Day, he wanted to honour Indigenous traditions and cultural practices.

“It’s important because the Indigenous people were the first people living on this land and it’s really important to seek their consent to live on their land,” he said. “It’s good to feel like I’m welcomed here by the first original people—even if it’s symbolic it shows respect.”

Patrick Deranger is a Dene elder and will be performing an opening prayer at the ceremony and then presenting Heni with an eagle feather.

“In Indigenous culture an individual is honoured with an eagle feather when they’ve accomplished something great,” he said, adding that being presented an eagle feather from an elder is more meaningful in Indigenous culture.

Deranger said he accepted the invitation to participate in the ceremony because it’s an opportunity to educate the public about the spiritual and culture framework of Canada’s first people.

“It’s nice that the mainstream is beginning to acknowledge and accept that Canada was founded on treaties and they are starting to honour and respect that,” he said.

Deranger said this ceremony is a way of returning to the partnership originally intended by the treaties.

“This is the nature of the treaties: to work together, share lands and share resources,” he said. “We must work together to clear the historical bumps and fix what is broken.”

Heni said he’s honoured that the perspective of the Indigenous people can be represented during his citizenship ceremony.

Deranger said Indigenous peoples have a long history of accepting and welcoming newcomers to their land and then helping them once they’re there.