Man frees himself from bear after attack while geocaching northwest of Calgary

CALGARY — A man who police say was geocaching in Alberta is being treated for injuries after being attacked by a bear.

RCMP say the man was in the Harold Creek area, northwest of Calgary, on Sunday when he encountered the bruin.

It charged him tried to drag him into the bush, but he was able to free himself and drove to a store and met park rangers.

He was then taken by ambulance to Calgary.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French says he doesn't know the type of bear, but says the area was remote and there isn't any threat to the public.