Alberta restaurant industry bouncing back from slump: StatsCan

New numbers from Statistics Canada show that Alberta’s restaurant industry may be coming out of the decline it saw in the downturn.

The most recent numbers show the province saw total sales of $755 million in the month of April. That’s up 1.4 per cent over the previous month, and 1.6 per cent year-over-year.

Alberta’s increase from March to April matched the national increase.

Statistics Canada attributes some of the increase to growing tourism numbers in the country. The low dollar means Americans especially are coming north for vacations.

Josh Robinson said he finds the numbers promising.

The Calgary man opened Blowers and Grafton on Edmonton Trail in March of this year, and has been finding business is booming for him and his partner.

“We started building this conceptually about a year ago, when we were very much in the downturn,” he said.

Robinson himself was a victim of the downturn. He decided to go back into the restaurant business after losing his job in the oil patch.

The restaurant features east coast cuisine such as donairs, garlic fingers, clams and lobster rolls.

He said March is traditionally a slower month for restaurants, so he was surprised to see how things took off.

“It’s been extremely busy for a new restaurant,” he said. “From what where sensing, we’re very, very optimistic.”

He said part of their strategy, given the downturn, was to aim for lower price points on their menu.