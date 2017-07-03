Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says Trudeau's speech gaffe no big deal
The Prime Minister forgot to mention Alberta when speaking on Canada Day
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told Albertans offended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada Day speech gaffe to suck it up.
“Are we that fragile as Albertans that we think this is part of a vast conspiracy against the province?” asked Nenshi. “Are we so sensitive that we’re crying we weren’t listed next to Yukon?”
During the Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, Trudeau neglected to mention Alberta by name, while rhyming off the other 9 province’s and three territories.
Nenshi said people were being silly about the mistake, and that he also makes mistakes in speeches quite often.
He said there are real concerns and issues that people could be raising.
“Frankly, those who are trying to make political hay with this, there are big issues we should be working on in this province," said the mayor. "I would much rather they focus on that, than a perceived gaffe."
