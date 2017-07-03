Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says Trudeau's speech gaffe no big deal

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told Albertans offended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada Day speech gaffe to suck it up.

“Are we that fragile as Albertans that we think this is part of a vast conspiracy against the province?” asked Nenshi. “Are we so sensitive that we’re crying we weren’t listed next to Yukon?”

During the Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, Trudeau neglected to mention Alberta by name, while rhyming off the other 9 province’s and three territories.

Nenshi said people were being silly about the mistake, and that he also makes mistakes in speeches quite often.

He said there are real concerns and issues that people could be raising.