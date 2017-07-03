Calgary police charge man for attempted murder on Canada Day

Calgary police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted someone on Canada Day.

At about 5:40 p.m. on July 1, police were called to the 800 block of McNeill Road N.E., for reports that an assault had occurred and a man was seriously injured. Upon arrival, police found a man in his 30s – in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital, where he remains in serious, but stable, condition.

Police located the suspect at 6:15 p.m., near Manning Road and Manning Close N.E., where he was arrested without further incident.

Police are investigating the motive for the attack, as the victim and accused are related.