Calgary police charge man for attempted murder on Canada Day

Calgary police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted someone on Canada Day.
At about 5:40 p.m. on July 1, police were called to the 800 block of McNeill Road N.E., for reports that an assault had occurred and a man was seriously injured. Upon arrival, police found a man in his 30s – in life-threatening condition. He was transported to hospital, where he remains in serious, but stable, condition.
Police located the suspect at 6:15 p.m., near Manning Road and Manning Close N.E., where he was arrested without further incident.
Police are investigating the motive for the attack, as the victim and accused are related.
Ian Lawrence Saddleback, 35, is charged with attempted murder and breach of probation.
