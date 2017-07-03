$10,000 reward offered for missing Calgary man

The family of missing Calgarian Kelly Flock have posted a $10,000 reward for information, in hopes of finding him.

Flock has been missing for more than a week, and was last hear from by his family though an email on June 23. A neighbour believes to have seen him leaving on his bike a few days later, but he has not been seen since.

Flock’s daughter Kendra said the community is already lending a hand – they spent Monday organizing search parties around Eau Claire and Mission.

Kendra said he father was in good health, but since a brain surgery five years ago, he had suffered four seizures and regularly took anti-seizure medication. Upon having a seizure, his short-term memory was usually impacted and took some time to heal.

“We’re worried that maybe he had a seizure while he was out, then he was disoriented and maybe got lost,” Kendra said.

She added that it’s out of character for him to disappear like this.

“He’s an amazing dad,” she said. “Everyone loves my dad, he is such a sweet soul, with a great sense of humour. He’s a big biker, a big bridge player.”

Retired, the 68-year-old spends his winters as a kids ski instructor at WinSport.

He is five feet eight inches tall and about 165 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

His family continues search efforts in the areas around Altadore and downtown.