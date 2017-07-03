Alberta woman facing 80 fraud charges: Strathmore RCMP

A 42-year-old woman from Wheatland County is facing 80 fraud-related charges, according to Strathmore RCMP.

The police began investigating on May 31 of this year when a person in the same county came forward saying they had been the victim of fraud.

Police found a woman had used a fraudulent bank letter to convince others to give her money.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of fraud over $5,000 and 78 counts of fraud under $5,000.

She was released on bail conditions and will be in court on July 7.

RCMP say the suspect may have used several aliases including Jane Seaman, Elizabeth Seaman, Jane Norman, Jane Plimmer, JJ O’Conner and Jane Smith.