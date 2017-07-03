Three dead after collision east of Calgary

Three people are dead after a collision between an SUV and a minivan northeast of Calgary.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, five EMS units from Strathmore and Drumheller were called to Highway 840 and Highway 564 for reports of a crash.

There were nine adult patients between the two vehicles. Two of the patients had been ejected from their vehicle in the crash.

One person was still trapped in a vehicle and the rest had gotten out on their own.

Three of the patients were declared deceased at the scene.

Of the remaining six, five were taken to Foothills Hospital and one to Strathmore hospital.

Two of the six patients were considered to be in serious, potentially life-threatening condition. One was flown by STARS with suspected head injuries and the other was taken by ground EMS with concerns for injuries to their legs.