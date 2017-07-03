Two people dead, seven others injured in Alberta crash

CALGARY — Two people are dead and seven others are in hospital following a crash involving an SUV and a minivan in south-central Alberta on Monday.

It happened at about 5 p.m. in a rural area about 90 kilometres northeast of Calgary near the junction of Highway 840 and Highway 564.

A spokesperson with Calgary EMS says two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other adults were injured. Six were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and one was airlifted to a hospital in Strathmore.

According to EMS, two of the injured are believed to have life-threatening injuries and the other five are in serious condition.