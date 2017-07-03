Woman airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle collision north of Calgary

Cochrane EMS responded to a major traffic collision northwest of Calgary Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., responders were called to Highway 22 and Big Hill Springs Road for a collision between a truck and an SUV.

A woman in her late 70s had to be extricated from the SUV and was flown to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

The male driver of the truck had minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.