Bag checks introduced at this year’s Stampede

Expect security to be a bit tighter at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Officials announced that bag checks will be conducted at the gates this year.

Jim Laurendeau, VP of events and park services, said it’s probably a good idea not to bring anything to the park that you wouldn’t bring to the airport.

The exception is water – it’s going to be hot, so make sure to stay hydrated.

Despite the extra step getting into the park, Laurendeau doesn’t expect it to cause major delays getting into the park.

“It’s going to have a minimal impact on the lines coming into the park,” he said. “We’ve been at this, understanding how our traffic flows, for many, many years. We understand when the peaks are and we have extra employees coming for those peak periods. I think everyone will have a smooth entry into Stampede Park this year.”

Security officials have also upgraded the hundreds of cameras in the park, and will change how road closures are handled during the annual parade.

Instead of opening up the street after the last float has gone by, officials will keep the all the roads closed until the entire parade is over.

“That’s just to make sure we’re better securing the route and protecting pedestrians who are going to be watching the parade,” said Tarjinder Bhullar, Calgary police spokesperson.