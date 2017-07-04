British Columbia man, 33, charged in months-old Calgary homicide case
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — A man from British Columbia is facing a murder charge in Calgary's 16th homicide of last year.
Police say the body of Calvin Timothy Brooker, who was 57, was discovered in a southeast alley by a passerby on Sept. 1.
Investigators believe he died in a nearby home before his body was moved.
They also think Brooker and the suspect were known to one another and that a fight inside the home led to his death.
Dennis Jan Sorge, a 33-year-old Terrace resident, has been charged with second-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary