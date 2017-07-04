Calgary's newest astronaut an expert in flames

Dr. Jennifer Sidey hasn’t spent much time in Calgary these past few years, but the former Calgarian and Canada’s newest astronaut still has a soft spot in her heart for her hometown.



“The thing I definitely miss the most is being so close to the Rockies,” she said. “The natural environment you guys have is incredible and there’s nothing like that where I’ve been living for the past couple years.”



She’s been in England, lecturing at Cambridge University. Her field of expertise is combustion – which could be useful in the field of rocket science.

So when the chance came up a year ago to compete to become an astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency, she went for it, with the support of her employer.

“It took a lot of flexibility,” she said. “Fortunately I didn’t teach in the terms where I had to come back to Canada often, but it did require some help from my colleagues and my students had to be on board as well. They were very flexible and so supportive.”

Sidey and fellow Albertan Joshua Kutryk were the last two standing after a selection process that included 72 candidates.

She said the selection process taught her a lot about herself.

“It was so challenging – in ways that I never experienced before,” said Sidey. “Things like escaping from helicopters underwater, or fighting huge fires, or tests in small dark spaces – confinement tests. These are things I’d never do in my day-to-day academic life.”

Kutryk and Sidey now officially have the title of astronaut. But they still have two years of training ahead of them in Houston. Sidey will be learning to fly a plane, studying the components of the International Space Station, and learning how to perform a spacewalk in NASA’s giant pool.

Also, she has to learn Russian.

Even with that training under her belt, Sidey could have a long wait before she gets her ticket to the ISS.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques was selected in 2009, and is scheduled to fly in late 2018. His colleague, Jeremy Hanson, also selected in 2009, has yet to receive an assignment in space.

Nevertheless, both are busy with support work on the ground and they continue training.

Sidey was watching as Chris Hadfield set the astronaut bar at new heights by tweeting and singing his way to stardom. She said she can’t sing, but she wants to share her journey as well.