Calgary company launches 24-hour accessible taxi service

It's after midnight and you have a disability in Calgary. Guess what, if you want a taxi, you're out of luck.



Currently, the city's accessible cab service isn't an around-the-clock service. But there's a new kid on the block, Calgary City Cabs, trying to fill that gap.

Calgary's Accessible Taxi system is going through a rough patch. Over the past year, during a review of the system, a number of operators have shelved their accessible plates, unable to keep up with the mounting cost to run the service.

As it stands, accessible service isn't a money maker in Calgary, and even Mayor Naheed Nenshi has suggested there needs to be a way to shift the responsibility from the backs of cabbies who bear the brunt of a costly service without subsidies.



So far, the company has secured 12 to 13 cars and is hoping to convert up to 25 before Stampede.

"We realise that special needs people are not being served up to their expectations, they're even being ignored," said Calgary City Cabs board president Naeem Chaudhry. "Since the economy is low, the gentlemen driving accessible vans in the city, they are facing challenges."

The vans, which are heavier and costly to equip, guzzle gas more than the lighter Prius models taxi drivers use. Plus, getting a vehicle equipped can cost $15,000 more.