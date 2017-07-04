Calgary council to consider $150K golf course report

Golf isn’t what it used to be 20 years ago, and now Calgary City Council is considering spending $150,000 on a report that would look at the future of the sport here in the city.

Coun. Ward Sutherland brought up the subject with a notice of motion in February asking the city to ask the province for new golf course taxation rules.

His argument was that the private recreation facilities are being taxed as if their property is developable land, and that cost is driving them to sell to developers in many cases.

However Sutherland is not as keen with the scope of what this report could be asked to look at.

“My intent was to do a fair assessment so they can actually remain in the city – now the scoping isn’t even looking at that,” he said.

He’s not happy about the potential price either – $75,000 to $150,000 to hire a consultant to do the work.

Coun. Gian Carlo-Carra, chair of the Community and Protective Services Committee which will consider the merits of the report, thinks it might not be a bad use of funds.

“I’m still thinking about it but my gut reaction is that $150,000 is probably money well spent up front if we can smooth out the massive amount of angst and issues that have come from the golf courses we have converted,” said Carra.

He said council needs to decide if it wants to pick winners and losers in the golf business, or if it wants to let market forces act upon the facilities.