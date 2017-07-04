Calgary tumbles in MoneySense rankings

If you thought Calgary had it all, you'd be wrong – at least, according to an online personal finance and lifestyle magazine.

Canada's Best Place to Live 2017 rankings, an annual data-set put together by MoneySense, Ottawa is ranked the top place to live in Canada for the second year running.

According to the online magazine, these rankings are set based on the ease of getting around, affordability, weather and prosperity.

Overall, Calgary placed 75th, a far cry from the top position on this very list only four years ago and nine spots lower than last year's ranking.

St. Albert has zoomed through the ranks to become one of the best places to live in Alberta because of its average household net worth, which is the highest in Canada, and value or real estate.