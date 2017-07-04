Calgary plans major upgrade to traffic light controls

Calgary wants to bring its stoplights into the 21st century, and it could mean a smoother drive home for the city’s commuters.

By the end of 2018, the city’s traffic division, hopes to have a new centralized system for up to 99 per cent of the lights in the city.

Ravi Seera, Manager of Calgary’s traffic division said the city currently has 750 of its 1050 traffic lights on a central system.

“Our current system is about 20 years old. It had reached its end of life cycle,” he said.

The traffic division has issued a request for proposals for a central traffic signal control system. Seera said they’re hoping to take advantage of the new and emerging technologies available for traffic management.

The system they want will have capacity for 2,000 intersections and a seamless backup system.

“We can monitor if a signal is going to flash, or if it’s malfunctioning, even before a user puts in a 311 call,” he said. Currently, it takes 15 minutes or more to dispatch a technician to a malfunctioning signal.

The system will also tie into the city’s fibre optic grid, which it is currently under development in the downtown.

When complete, Seera said the system will interact with the city’s other traffic management systems, such as its travel-time signs and lane reversals.

Having most of the city’s lights on one system will allow for control of the bigger picture, according to Seera. With the click of a mouse, they’ll be able to optimize signals for certain scenarios, such as morning or afternoon rush hour and Flames games.

They’ll also have real-time monitoring, not unlike the traffic warnings you see on Google maps, but with more detail.

“We can automatically know if a certain corridor is not performing well,” he said, adding that they will have the ability to make adjustments, or perhaps even detours if needed.

Coun. Sean Chu has been a proponent of better timing for the city’s traffic lights. He said this new system has him feeling cautiously optimistic.

“Yes, its nice to have this system and ability to control it – but who is at the control table? Is the person who wants it anti-car?” he asked. “Or is it the person who has the mindset of having efficiency in mind?”