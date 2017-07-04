Calgary police charge BC man in 2016 homicide

Police have charged one man in relation to the 2016 death of a Calgary man.

According to Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta, Calvin Timothy Brooker’s body was discovered in the 2700 block of 41 A Avenue SE, around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016.



Schiavetta said investigators believe Brooker, 57, was killed in his nearby home and his body moved to the alley. It’s believed Brooker and the accused were known to each other and that a fight inside the home led to his death.

Dennis Jan Sorge, 33, of Terrace, BC, has been charged with second-degree murder. He's scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

“It was a very extensive investigative process, including some forensic evidence that we had to wait for from the lab, and in consultation with the Crown a second-degree murder charge was supported,” said Schiavetta.

The CPS thanked the RCMP E Division Major Crimes Section, North District, and Terrace Detachment for the assistance in this investigation and the arrest of the accused.

“The suspect relocated to Terrace after the murder where he has familial connections,” said Schiavetta. “We did know where the suspect had relocated to and we were working with the RCMP to monitor his activities.”