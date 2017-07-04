Calgary woman facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly dragging dog behind car

Strathmore RCMP said charges are pending against a Calgary woman after they received complaints of a dog being dragged behind a car.

According to a news release from RCMP, on July 2 just before noon, Strathmore RCMP were contacted by Canadian Pacific Police reporting a dog in distress.

The CP police officer told the RCMP they were stopped along Highway 1 when a motorist approached them and said they’d seen a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash down the highway near Range Road 270.

The civilian told the police the car and dog were last seen driving towards Langdon on Highway 797. Strathmore RCMP and CP Police made patrols in the area but were unable to find the dog or the vehicle.

Later that day, just before 7 p.m., Strathmore RCMP got a second call reporting a suspicious vehicle with an injured dog tied to it in a field off Range Road 265 and Township Road 242.

Officers attended the scene, confirming that the vehicle matched the description of the earlier complaint.

The critically injured dog leashed to the car suffered injuries consistent with being dragged. The driver of the car was not there when police arrived.

The dog, believed to be a border collie cross, was transported to an emergency veterinarian. Unfortunately, the vet determined the dog’s injuries were too severe and it had to be euthanized.

RCMP said the investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Calgary woman who was the driver and owner of the car.

The woman was released from custody with a promise to appear in Strathmore Court on Aug. 15.