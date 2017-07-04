Customer in hospital after random Calgary stabbing, followed by armed standoff

CALGARY — A customer in his 40s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed by a stranger at an auto parts store in southeast Calgary.

Police say a man went into the Auto Value store Tuesday morning and stabbed another man twice in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and police say the incident appears to be random.

About 30 minutes later, a clerk at a convenience store near the scene flagged down a police officer and said a customer had an altercation with an armed man.

Police then surrounded a home in the city's southeast and evacuated a one-block radius.

After a lengthy standoff, the man was led from the home in handcuffs at about 5 p.m.

Janice Scrivens, manager at the Auto Value store, said the stabbing victim is a regular customer.

“He comes in, collapses on the floor," she said. "“It was absolutely horrific.”