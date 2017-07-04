Fire advisory issued for forest west of Calgary
Summer is heating up and the province is turning up the dial on its fire protection in the forested area west of Calgary.
The advisory for the Calgary Forest Area on the province’s fire map cancels all existing fire permits, and puts a stop to the issue of any future permits.
The advisory won’t necessarily put a damper on your camping. Currently, any fires other than a campfire are prohibited.
The advisory still allows for safe wood fires in campgrounds and random camping areas, charcoal briquettes, portable propane fire pits, gas camp stoves and catalytic or infrared fire heaters.
The province warns that more restrictions could come into place if warm weather persists.
