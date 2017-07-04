Paul Brandt on writing My Heart Has A History

Paul Brandt’s contribution to My Heart Has A History comes down to one powerful note, and almost shouting down a celebrity.

Brandt, who grew up in and around Calgary, was just inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame – an achievement which is in no small part thanks to his hit My Heart Has A History, which was recently announced as the most played Canadian country song in history.

Brandt actually wrote the song with Mard D. Sanders, a legendary songwriter, for his 1996 album Calm Before The Storm.

“I’m sitting there in a room, this 20-something kid from Calgary, trying to impress this guy who’s a monster songwriter,” Brandt recalled. “Everything I came up with, he kind of shook his head.”

After a while, Sanders took a break and left the room. They were at Reba McEntire’s company Starstruck Entertainment, and Brandt has his head down trying to write when someone starting blasting the radio in the room next door.

“I thought, you know, I’m trying to concentrate here. How rude can you be?” he said. “I was going to smash on the wall – knock on it to let them know, ‘hey, keep it down in there.’ I thought twice before I did, listened more closely, and realized it was actually Reba. She was in the next room rehearsing.

“I probably would have been a horrible introduction.”

The story goes that Sander came back into the room and started humming one of Reba’s lines, but with a different melody. Brandt sang it back to him, but at a much lower note.

“He was like, ‘dude, you can hit that note? Let’s put that in there.’” Brandt laughed. “So, I like to think my contribution to My Heart Has A History revolved around one note. He really helped me with that song, and I was really happy with the way it turned out.”

And thus music history was made. But Brandt said he prefers not to keep track of awards.

His focus right now is actually in activism.

“For me, music has always been a platform to entertain, and sometimes educate and enlighten,” he explained.

That led him to Mount Royal University’s Storyteller in Residence at the Bissett School of Business, where he’s leading the way in the Not In My City campaign.