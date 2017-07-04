News / Calgary

Standoff in southeast Calgary after stabbing suspect flees police

Calgary police have established a safe perimeter in the immediate area around where the suspect is believed to be holed up.

Calgary police have called in the tactical unit in a southeast standoff with a stabbing suspect.

Metro Calgary file photo

The suspect in a southeast stabbing early Monday is now holed up in a Forest Lawn home, Calgary police said.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Hubalta Road SE after reports of a stabbing in the area. The victim was located and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Around 10:45 a.m. police spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the Forest Lawn area. The person fled police and went into a residence in the 4500 block of 11 Avenue SE.

The house has since been contained, police said. The CPS Tactical Unit and negotiators have been called in.

More information is expected once the situation has been resolved.

