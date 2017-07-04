Standoff in southeast Calgary after stabbing suspect flees police

The suspect in a southeast stabbing early Monday is now holed up in a Forest Lawn home, Calgary police said.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Hubalta Road SE after reports of a stabbing in the area. The victim was located and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Around 10:45 a.m. police spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the Forest Lawn area. The person fled police and went into a residence in the 4500 block of 11 Avenue SE.

The house has since been contained, police said. The CPS Tactical Unit and negotiators have been called in.