Public tip leads to recovery of firearms used in Kyle Rowe homicide

The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for further clues in hopes of solving the 2016 murder of Kyle Rowe.

On Tuesday, acting Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said information from the public led to the Homicide Unit's recovery of firearms that they believe were used in the murder of Kyle Rowe, 26.

The firearms were discovered in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood and are currently undergoing further forensic testing, according to Jacobs.

“With public assistance, we’re very fortunate to be able to recover these firearms and we’re not able to disclose exactly where they were located,” he said. “Through ballistics testing, we were able to confirm they are the firearms used in the Kyle Rowe homicide.”

Emergency crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Riverbend Drive SE around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2016. Rowe was found seriously injured in the backseat of a car that was parked on the driveway of the residence and was later declared dead on the scene.

Jacobs said police are asking anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity in the southeast communities of Acadia, Willow Park, Maple Ridge, Lake Bonavista or Deer Run, around the time of Rowe’s shooting, to contact police. This includes any suspicious vehicles and people whose actions seemed unusual.

“This was a targeted attack and there's no ongoing danger to the general public,” he said. “A specific motive for the shooting, however, is not yet known...It could be lifestyle, it could be a number of different things, but it wasn't random.”

Jacobs said in relation to suspects, they have a number of leads and they're still mining through the information to “confirm a number of different things.”

He said police haven't spoken to any suspects at this time.