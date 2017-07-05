Fourth annual Make-A-Wish Rope for Hope event aims for $200k

You’d think it’d be easier the second time around— and it was— but stepping off the ledge of a 15-storey building will always make my tummy do a few summersaults.

On Wednesday, members of the media like myself were invited to participate in the media day to rappel down the Barclay Centre in downtown Calgary in advance of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s fourth annual Rope For Hope event happening on Thursday.

On Thursday, 55 participants who have worked to raise money for the charity will rappel down the Barclay Centre. Rappellers include Buffalo Sabres Goalie Chad Johnson, NHL alumni Lindsay Carson, retired NHL Linesman Mike Cvik and Calgary Flames and Calgary Stampeders mascots, Harvey and Ralph.

Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta hopes to raise $200,000— $45,000 more than last year’s goal—in order to grant approximately 20 wishes in the upcoming year.

Stephanie Nitschke, the mother of a former Wish Kid, said after her son Lincoln's wish to go to Disney World was granted, their family was inspired to participate.

Lincoln was born with a rare genetic condition called Treacher Collins syndrome that prevents him from breathing through his mouth or nose. He requires a tracheostomy tube for breathing.

“The trip for Lincoln was absolutely life changing for him and our family and we know how important it is for other kids and other families,” she said. “We knew right from the moment after our wish that we wanted to participate in fundraising for Make-A-Wish foundation.”

Nitschke said she knew Rope For Hope was one of the biggest fundraisers for the foundation and an opportunity to raise significant funds for the cause. On Thursday, Nitschke and Lincoln’s nursing aide will both be rappelling.

Kim Anthony, CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta, said they love the energy around the Rope For Hope event and are getting close to reaching their $200K goal.

She said having a wish granted is life changing.

“It brings the hope, the strength and the joy—the anticipation, the experience and the memories after are priceless,” she said.