Small business owner announces candidacy for CBE trusteeship in wards 3 and 4

A Calgary mom and small business owner has announced her candidacy for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship.

Kim Tyers, owner of a dance studio and graduate of political science from the U of C, is running in Wards 3 and 4 against Students Count slate member Althea Adams.

Tyers, whose small children are in CBE schools, said the three key values of her campaign are transparency, trust and tradition.

“By being transparent we increase accountability at the community level, by recognizing tradition we respect the past and each family’s needs, and by building on both those things we create greater trust,” she said.

Tyers said something that sets her apart from others is her collaborative spirit.

“I work well with others, so I’ll stand up for my constituents while supporting my colleagues as they do the same for theirs— basically working together to build solutions for Calgarians,” she said.

Something Tyers said she knows is important to the constituents of wards 3 and 4 is their need for a high school.

“We need a high school in Northern Hills, the families of ward 3 were promised a high school back in 2004—there has been no progress on that in 13 years,” she said. “Bussing them out to three different schools isn’t a solution that builds community or trust.”

Tyers said she isn’t concerned about running against a slate member.

“I believe in voting for the most qualified candidate who believes in supporting a more transparent and accountable school board,” she said. “My hope is for Calgarians to vote for the candidate who shares their values for education and the future.”

As for how she’s funding her campaign, Tyers is saying no to “big money.”

“I don’t believe that corporate and union donations belong in school board politics at all. Right now my campaign is funded by me, my family, my friends,” she said. “I’m willing to accept donations from individuals who share my vision for education in Calgary.”

Tyers said she’s also a big advocate for programs of choice.

“For me, school choice is about building future leaders. This means some children may need resources to attend school in other areas, for example accessing French immersion or arts programs,” she said.