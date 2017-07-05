Calgary selling 7 land parcels to develop affordable housing

The City of Calgary is having a land sale at discounted prices in the hopes that non-profit organizations can turn the sites into 350 affordable housing units.

The seven city-owned pieces of land are in Saddleridge, Hillhurst, Albert Park/Radisson Heights, Forest Lawn and the Downtown Commercial Core – all chosen for their access to amnesties like transit and grocery stores.

“Calgary faces a critical need for affordable housing, and The City of Calgary is proud of our role to help get that built,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a prepared release.

“The release of this land is a historic step forward in creating more safe, quality housing for more of our fellow citizens.”

This is considered the most significant sale of city-owned land to affordable housing providers in Calgary's history.

“A pressing issue facing Calgary’s affordable housing sector is an inadequate supply of housing," said Sarah Woodgate, Director of Calgary Housing and President of Calgary Housing Company in a prepared release.

“We’ve received feedback from non-profit providers about the lack of suitable land to build new units and we are excited to offer these development opportunities so The City’s land can be leveraged to build more homes."

Additionally, successful applicants will be able to secure funding from the City's Housing Incentive Program as well as a dedicated addition from the Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation's (CMHC) SEED funding.

The sale is open to 60 non-profit affordable housing providers on Calgary until Oct. 6, 2017 at 4 p.m. Applicants have to demonstrate experience in developing and operating multi-residential units.

The City's Real Estate and Development Services business unit are processing the applications.