Calgary man creates lead-free maple fidget spinners

A Calgary man wants you to know the potential dangers of the latest fad toy on the market — and he’s also offering a safer alternative.

Ryan Anstie said he started hearing and reading about lead content in fidget spinners (a toy that people can spin and balance) and it gave him an idea: why not make the spinners out of maple wood?

First, Anstie picked up a few lead-testing kits at Home Depot and checked for himself. Sure enough, he found some of the spinners had extremely high lead contents.

According to the Industry Guide to Health Canada's Safety Requirements for Children's Toys and Related Products, toys are only allowed to have 90 mg of lead per 1 kg of product.

Anstie’s father Randy owns First Class Engraving in Calgary, and has made an effort for years to keep lead and other toxins out of his products, so it was a natural progression for his son.

“The only issue someone might have with one of our spinners is that it’s possible it might contain trace amounts of maple syrup,” said Anstie.

Tamara Rubin, an environmental activist and certified XRF lead tester from the United States has been testing many fidget spinners for lead content, she found some that had zero traces of lead, while others had more than 40,000 parts per million.

To date, Rubin has found 15 different fidget spinners with high lead content, eight with low lead content (still greater than 300 PPM) and 44 without any lead content. Several articles cite Rubin's testing, but it should be noted that her work hasn't yet been peer-reviewed or replicated in a lab setting.

“I started getting requests to test fidget spinners from moms around the country,” she said. “I’m creating a blog post about each spinner and the results.”

The spinners with the highest content of lead were those with a led lighting and button battery.

“If a child swallowed one of these parts they could die,” she said. “Some of these items are 30 or 40 thousand parts lead, and an item that is toxic for children is anything over 90."

Anstie said he’s happy to be able to offer a safe, Canadian made alternative to these spinners.

“People are paying attention and are shocked by how toxic these toys can be,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to offer a solution to that problem.”

To top it off, Anstie makes each spinner himself and can customize them for an individual, a team or a business.