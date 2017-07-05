Calgary Sexual Health Centre ramps up #SafeStampede with year long #CalgaryGetsConsent campaign

Building off the success of their #SafeStampede campaign, the Calgary Sexual Health Centre is renewing their call for Safe Stampede, and a safer Calgary in general, with their #CalgaryGetsConsent campaign.

On Wednesday, minister of status of women Stephanie McLean announced that the Calgary Sexual Health Centre is receiving $47,300 for a new year-round project called Calgary Gets Consent.

“In short, it’s about creating a culture of consent,” she said. “The Calgary Sexual Health Centre will deliver at least 20 community workshops on bystander intervention training for more than 500 people over the next year.”

McLean said the hope is that it will spark a citywide conversation that identifies harmful behaviour and celebrates respectful ones.

Pam Krause, president, and CEO of the Calgary Sexual Health Centre said the #CalgaryGetsConsent campaign is an extension of Safe Stampede.

“We’re suggesting to the community and challenging the community that Calgary can be a city where consent is how we roll—that’s how we do business in Calgary,” she said.

Krause said they’re going to help develop capacity at festivals, bars and in different communities by offering bystander training and the skills they need to be able to appropriately intervene when they see a harmful situation unfolding.

Larry Lalonde, community engagement and communications for the Calgary Stampede, said a couple of weeks ago more than 1,000 of the Calgary Stampede’s employees were trained by the Calgary Sexual Health Centre.

“Our employees know to follow the ‘see something, say something’ approach,” he said.

McLean said although anyone can be a victim of sexual violence or harassment, it is generally a “gendered crime” against women and girls.