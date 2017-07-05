Meet Scout: Calgary Transit's eye on the rails

Have you spotted Scout yet?

This month, Calgary Transit launched a CTrain car with a little more personality than the rest.

The retired U2 car has been outfitted with high-tech invisible laser beams, cameras and more to help transit increase reliability and safety on the tracks.

Stephen Patrick with Calgary Transit said the name "Scout" for their newest employee fits his mandate.

"Kind of on the look out for things, I don't want to say a do-gooder, but a little bit of one," Patrick said. "Checking to see if everything is good, you know, scouting, looking ahead."

He said it was important to give their latest project a name, and personality, in the spirit of collaboration and public interest.

Calgary Transit used to keep up with the integrity of their tracks through contract work that saw labourers measuring the distance between tracks by hand, in hopes the numbers they were recording bit by bit could give them a glimpse into whether infrastructure was warping or wearing and needed to be replaced.

Patrick said Scout's sensors can do in a few hours what would've taken countless more the traditional way. And now, Calgary Transit is able to record even more than they were before, in-house, at a lesser cost.

But the investment has cost the city upfront. To deck out the car cost approximately $1.2 million, and Patrick said he's not sure what the yearly operational cost will be yet. But he says that cost pales in comparison to the $200,000 to $300,000 the city was spending annually to contract out.

"Soon we'll be able to forecast years down the road," Patrick said. He noted that being able to prevent tear-downs or other costly damage will save transit even more cash.

Coun. Shane Keating was interested in the idea, but hopes Calgary Transit can report to council with a cost-benefit analysis. Often, the city has projects on the go they could easily go to the private sector for, and that's a concern he has.

"If we have the engineers already, then that's fine," Keating said. "But if we have to go out and seek engineers who can read this equipment and do the work – are we actually saving money?"

On a run there are four people manning the screens while a driver goes through the route – and they're picky about how Scout is operated because any bumps or sudden stops will turn up on the engineer's screens.

"Obviously we can't just back up and do it again," Patrick said. "It's a bit of an art you have to know what's real and what's not."

Eventually, Scout will go out every month, but for now as the car is still being equipped with gadgets, the schedule is more of a quarterly routine.

"We have more modules to add," Patrick said. "It will be another year or two years before we have all the modules we need."