Calgary Zoo opens new Land of Lemurs exhibit

Like a scene straight from Zooboomafoo, the Calgary Zoo has opened up its first new natural habitat in five years - Land of the Lemurs.

The new, 1.3 acre exhibit is in Destination Africa on the east end of St. George’s Island, and gives visitors a walkthrough that brings them close to the endangered Madagascar primates.

It will be home to three lemur species – the black and white ruffed, ring-tailed and red fronted – and there will be 13 animals kept in the enclosure.

“We are so excited to open this unique experience for our visitors; it combines our expertise in conservation and visitor engagement,” said Dr. Clément Lanthier, President and CEO, Calgary Zoo, in a prepared release.

“Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot with many species and is the only place in the world where lemurs are found.”

The Calgary Zoo is working with the University of Calgary, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership to help protect lemurs and their habitats in the rainforests of Kianjavato, Madagascar, through its specific community conservation project.

According to a Calgary Zoo release, of the 103 lemur species, roughly 94 per cent are at risk of extinction. The release goes on to state that Madagascar has lost more than 80 per cent of its original forest, the primary lemur habitat.