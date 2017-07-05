Charges pending in Forest Lawn standoff

Police say charges are now pending in the standoff the happened on Tuesday.

The standoff happened after multiple road rage incidents earlier in the day.

Police say the suspect drove a red truck towards a victim in the 300 block of 36 Street NE around 9:30 a.m., yelling and then striking him with the truck. That victim called police and the driver fled the scene.

About 20 minutes later, police allege the same driver became involved in another road rage incident on Hubalta Road SE. Both drivers pulled into a parking lot to talk, and the driver of the red truck pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.

He was able to enter a business and call police. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

With help from a bystander, police were able to track the suspect down to a residence in the 4500 block of 7 Avenue SE. That is were the standoff ensued until about 5 p.m.