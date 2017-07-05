Environment Canada issues heat warning for Calgary on Stampede Week

If you haven’t already got the fan out of the basement, now is the time.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and surrounding areas.

It’s saying we should expect a long period with maximum daily temperatures hitting 29 degrees Celsius or more, and overnight temperatures around 14 degrees.

Late this week, the city could see temperatures hitting the mid-30s.

Meteorologists believe the hot weather will stretch into next week.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to beat the heat, and to watch out for friends, families and neighbors.

Tips include scheduling outdoor activites to cooler parts of the day, taking breaks from the heat by spending time outdoors in the shade, or in public spaces like malls or pools.

Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages, and don’t leave pets or children in vehicles for any length of time.