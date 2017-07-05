Good Samaritan helps nab sex assault suspect in Riley Park

A Good Samaritan is being credited with helping a victim's friend nab a sex assault suspect at a northwest Calgary park.



At about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was walking through Riley Park with two friends when an unknown man approached her and asked to speak with her. He managed to get the woman away from her friends, then pushed her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her – ripping her clothes in the process, police said.

The woman was able to fight the man off and alert her friends to the attack.

The man fled when the group confronted him, and one of the woman’s friends gave chase.

At this time a Good Samaritan, who was entering the park, saw what was happening and stopped the assailant. He then tried to flee again, but was caught a short distance away by the Good Samaritan and the victim’s friend. Despite the offender's struggle, the two men managed to subdue him until police arrived.

The Good Samaritan was assaulted in the process of restraining the offender and received minor injuries, police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody, where he remains while waiting to see a Justice of the Peace.