One year in Calgary's new King Eddy

One year ago, the iconic King Eddy music venue re-opened its doors for the first time in more than a decade – as part of Calgary’s new National Music Centre.

Since the hotel first opened its doors more than 100 years ago, it’s been home to more than a few different communities and types of music. It’s most famous, however, as a blues club, from around 1982 to its closure in 2004.

We’re in a new era of the King Eddy now, though, and it’s definitely not just focused on blues anymore.

All New Eddy

“It’s carving out an all-music identity,” said Andrew Mosker, NMC president. “And I think that’s important.

“An all-music identity welcomes all walks of life to enjoy its space. I think that’s what was so special about the King Eddy in its hey-day.”

The Eddy was known for its eclectic community – everyone from bikers to politicians shared a drink together at the bar.

Since its reopening, the Eddy has been home to more professional Bell Live Music series, but also held some more unusual events, like the Honen’s International Classical Music competition. Honen’s transported in a giant, vintage piano to teach a master class.

One of Mosker’s favourite moments of the last year was when Tom Cochrane and Red Rider played a 90-minute set for about 100 people.

“He said to me, ‘I was only supposed to play for 45 minutes, but the room felt and sounded so good, we stayed up for a whole other set,’” Mosker recalled.

Of course, one of the best was one of the first. Just before Stampede, almost exactly a year ago, the Eddy invited Calgary blues musicians who were once staples in the Eddy community to come play a set at the newly-revitalized space.

That line-up included local icon John Rutherford.

Not the same Eddy

Rutherford’s been back in the space a few times over the last year, and if there’s one thing he can say for sure, it’s unfair to compare the old and new.

“Back in those days, it was very gritty, it was very honest,” he said. But much of that old community and mindset evaporated when the King Eddy came to a close in 2004.

“The new King Eddy is something very different. It doesn’t feel like the same old place, but you couldn’t have the old King Eddy today,” Rutherford said. “But, it sure beats having a condominium tower or, worse, just a road running through there.”

Many of those old blues artists aren’t even around anymore.

What the Eddy needs now, in Rutherford’s opinion, is a new generation of artists to take the gauntlet, and re-define the Eddy as a go-to venue for great music and great community, forming its new identity in the coming years.