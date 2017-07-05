News / Calgary

Police release new information and photo in search for missing senior

Kelly Flock was last seen two weeks ago and his family is concerned about his safety

Kelly Flock has been missing for two weeks now. His family says he occasionally suffers seizures that result in memory loss.

Calgary police are releasing new and more detailed information in their search for missing Calgary senior Kelly Flock.

He was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue SW, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. He hasn’t been seen or heard from by his family since.

He may be travelling on a dark charcoal-coloured bike. Police are very interested locating the bike because its location could provide valuable clues.

It is a dark-charcoal Trek 5000 road bike, with skinny tires, the word “Trek” on the angle bar, the number “5000” on the vertical bar, “OCLV” on the horizontal bar and a water bottle holder installed.

Kelly is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes. 

Police say Kelly was originally identified as 5’ 8”, which was incorrect. Also, a previous photo of the bike made it appear blue in colour.

Anyone with information about his or his bike’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

