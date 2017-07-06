Sixteen Alberta men facing child porn charges

Tears welled in the eyes of a Calgary police officer Thursday as he spoke with media about the sexual abuse of children his team witnessed during a three-month operation that led to the arrest of 16 Alberta men. The investigation, dubbed Operation Icebreaker, began in April 2017 and targeted suspects accessing child pornography in southern Alberta. In addition to the 16 arrests, the investigation also led to the identification of two underage luring victims. The men charged in this case are from Red Deer, Airdrie, Calgary and Strathmore. Operation Icebreaker resulted in 25 search warrants being executed between April and June. More than 500 computers and other electronic devices were seized and forensic analysts are currently in the process of reviewing the large volume of data. To date, nearly 7,000 photos and videos containing child pornography have been identified with some of the victims as young as infants.

Det. Sean Spence became emotional when he told reporters about the graphic nature of some of the images discovered during Operation Icebreaker.



“The images to range from infants in diapers anywhere up to the age of 17,” he said. “These images can be simply a child being touched in an inappropriate matter all the way up to graphic sexual abuse.”



He said in one circumstance in another investigation, an individual was in possession of a known video where two children were “brutally sexually assaulted and murdered.”



In total, 16 suspects were arrested, ranging in age from 16 to 47 year old, 56 charges were laid, two victims were identified, 510 exhibits were seized, more than 19 million images were examined and 6,800 child pornography images were identified.



Further, over three months, Operation Icebreaker seized 28 terabytes of data from suspects in southern Alberta, which is roughly 7 billion double-sided printed sheets of paper. If stacked in a single pile, they would reach 450 km high.