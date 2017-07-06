Grace Hospital redevelopment has Hillhurst residents worried

Plans for a new development in Hillhurst-Sunnyside have residents concerned about what it could mean for students walking to the school next door.

Robert McKercher, vice chair of the Hillhurst-Sunnyside Community Association board and chair of the planning committee, said the developer is in the early stages, but is pitching a structure with 800 residential units, and 80,000 square feet of commercial space.

Currently, the company behind the planed development - Northwest Healthcare Properties – is looking to rezone, which means planning is in the very early stages.

“One of the issues is – there’s a lot of unknowns right now,” said McKercher. “The applicant is asking for a lot of things but not providing much in the way of vision for the site.”

Calls to Northwest Healthcare Properties were not returned by deadline.

McKercher said despite backing onto the SAIT campus, there’s currently no plans for connectivity to the institution.

He said the community would like to see benefits to the community such as some non-market housing for low-income residents or seniors.

“We’re hopeful with further conversations with the applicant, they’ll be interested in responding to what the community is interested in and decreasing the scale.”

HIllhurst-Sunnyside has an Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP) which is meant to guide development in the community. However Northwest Healthcare Properties is also looking to amend the ARP, which doesn’t currently allow for buildings as large as what they propose.

Neil MacDonald, a senior planner with the city responsible for the Grace Hospital, said the developer is hoping to change the ARP to allow for a 70-metre building. That could reach 18 to 20 storeys high.

The ARP as written allows for buildings five to six storeys high, but MacDonald said amendments are not unusual.

“These are always the points of contention in community discussion,” said MacDonald. “ARPs are intended to guide development but like everything they do date with time.”