Man charged in June Panorama Hills double homicide

Police have charged a Calgary man in relation to the Panorama Hills double murder of a father and son back in June.

According to police, emergency crews were called around 5:15 a.m. on June 10 to a home in to 0-100 block of Panamount Common NW, after receiving reports of four people in medical distress.

Police said it’s believed there was an altercation inside the home between several people who were known to each other, and eventually escalated to a violent assault.

The victims have been identified as Chandrababu Thambu, 56, and his son Preijanthan Chandrababu, 25, of Calgary. Both were found dead in the home.

At the time, the suspect was taken to hospital with critical injuries and received medical treatment. He’s not a member of the victims’ family, however, they did know him.