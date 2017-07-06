One dead after two semis collide on Trans Canada Highway near Canmore

Canmore RCMP continue to investigate a fiery crash on the Trans Canada Highway that killed one man early Thursday.



According to RCMP, an officer on patrol saw a crash between two semis in the eastbound lanes near Lac Des Arcs. One semi truck travelling on the highway struck another that was stationary on the shoulder of the highway, police said.



The crash caused an immediate explosion and fire and RCMP said a pedestrian, believed to be the driver of the parked semi, was struck and killed on impact.



A passenger, a man in his 40s, was ejected from the parked semi and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to EMS.



The driver of the moving semi, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.