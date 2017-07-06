Police remind Calgarians not to drive intoxicated this Stampede

After you’re done two-stepping and indulging this Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Police Service is reminding citizens of the importance of not getting behind the wheel intoxicated.



Insp. Ken Thrower of the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section said the bottom line is not to drive while under the influence and to plan ahead.

“Obviously you’re putting yourself at risk, but you’re also putting anyone else at risk,” he said.

Thrower said Calgary is known for Stampede and it’s generally a great time of year and they generally don't see a spike in impaired driving charges.

“The last thing you want to do is be part of that stat and not going home that night, or you’ll have to live with the guilt for the rest of your life because you were responsible for killing someone in your vehicle, someone you run into, a pedestrian or someone on their bike on the sidewalk,” he said.

Thrower said Calgary Transit hours are extended during Stampede, so there really is no excuse.

“The city has really taken its part to make sure there is accessibility to get home safe. You can also have a designated driver, walk home – just make sure you’re walking on the sidewalk,” he said.

Thrower said CPS will have 24-hour checkstops moving throughout the city during Stampede.

“We have officers on motorcycles, we have officers in unmarked cars and we have the Checkstop buses—two of them— that will be roving around,” he said.

Thrower said ideally there would be no impaired driving issues during Stampede.