Province to provide $1.53 billion for Calgary's Green Line

The provincial government will pony up $1.53 billion over eight years, securing the final third of the Green Line funding, Metro has learned.



On the eve of the Calgary Stampede, Premier Rachel Notley and Transportation Minister Brian Mason are making an extra stop at Calgary's 4 Street LRT station Thursday to make a long-awaited announcement on Calgary's biggest priority infrastructure project.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will also be at the announcement.



The cash for Calgary's most expensive infrastructure project to date is likely to come from the province's Climate Leadership Plan, effectively bringing the Green Line another stop closer to reality.

The province's contribution will accompany $1.53 billion over 11 years from the feds and the remaining $1.56 billion from the City of Calgary over 30 years.

What was originally sold as a 46 kilometre, $4.65 billion LRT line stretching from the city's south to north, will now be 20 kilometres for $4.65 billion beginning at a maintenance facility in Shepard and heading north under the city's core, coming up from a tunnel on 16 Avenue North.

Last week, council approved the full concept of the line. Coun. Shane Keating said that would be the nod the province needed to ponder paying into the Green Line. The next day, Minister Mason said he would give the city's proposal "immediate consideration."