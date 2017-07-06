Former Calgary Homeless Foundation board member facing additional sexual assault charges

A former board member of the Calgary Homeless Foundation is facing additional charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of vulnerable teens.

Robin Adair Wortman, 62, was removed from the Calgary Homeless Foundation’s board of directors in March after a 17-year-old male teen stepped forward with allegations of sexual assault.



According to the Calgary Police Service, the investigation into Wortman began in early January of this year, after the 17-year-old male came forward to report his assault.

Police said they believe Wortman identified the youth as vulnerable and offered him drugs. The teen accepted what he though to be crystal meth, but police also believe he was given GHB (commonly referred to as the date rape drug) to incapacitate him before he was sexually assaulted.

During the ongoing investigation, on March 12, a 19-year-old male victim, went to the suspect’s home in the 1000 block of 16 Avenue SW. The man came out of his apartment and allegedly chased the teen down the hall with a large knife. Wortman was arrested and the teen was unharmed.

On March 13, Wortman was charged in relation to the sexual assault of the 17-year-old and assault with the weapon of the 19-year-old.

Police said they continued to investigate and a third victim, a 17-year-old male, came forward on May 31. The third victim alleges he was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in Wortman’s apartment in late 2016.

In addition to the allegations by the third victim, police executed search warrants at the accused’s apartment following his initial arrest where subsequent evidence was gathered and analyzed.

As a result, Wortman, faces additional charges of trafficking of substance, making child pornography, distribute child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, luring, sexual assault, forcible confinement, and sexual exploitation. He will next appear in court July 6.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Det. Spence at 403-428-5457.