Calgary community clashes with affordable housing project

Members of a Calgary community feel they've been misled about the premise of an up and coming affordable housing project at their doorstep.



At an open house for a proposed project being erected in Shaganappi by Home Space, an arm of the Calgary Homeless Foundation, residents heard the term "harm reduction," a far cry from the housing they pictured in their residential neighbourhood.



Shaundra ​Carvey, who has formed a committee and begun petitioning against the project, said that term stuck with concerned community members, some whom have done work with Home Space partners and believe they have an inside glimpse into what kind of neighbours they might be expecting.

"We have safety concerns," Carvey​ said. "It's really not understanding what measures would be in place to keep our community safe."

She said Shaganappi is a unique community, and on the block where the proposed building is planned there are more than 17 children, some babies, some school-aged, who walk to school or bus stops; there's a large park and she's concerned about what could spill out into it.

"We heard that the people that they were suggesting would live there would be those who had been chronically homeless, many with mental health concerns and also addiction issues," she said. "From our perspective, we weren't asked what we would like to go there…we raised concerns and stated those in the letter we sent them."

But Home Space CEO Bernadette Majdell said she's not sure where the community is getting these ideas.

"This one took us by surprise," Majdell said. "We try to plan our buildings in a very aware way, all of us want to live and work in neighbourhoods that are safe, healthy, welcoming and inclusive, so we take our process very seriously and we engage very carefully."

According to her, the exact program destined for that particular housing project hasn't been established yet.

Their process starts at the community level with the ultimate goal of fulfilling Calgary's need for a "housing first" model to bring individuals out of poverty, and because she's seen what residents don't want, their next step is to determine what kind of housing would be appropriate in that setting.

In the range of housing they offer, there could be situations or programs where residents who have addiction problems continue to use, but they also have fully dry facilities where such behaviour is forbidden.

"We establish good neighbour agreements that make sure that it’s a positive relationship so the buildings operate in a healthy way for the neighbours as well as the residents," Majdell said. "We've not chosen a program or an agency for that site yet, we're still two years out."

Coun. Evan Woolley's office was working with Home Space before their open house.

"There are appropriate locations and inappropriate locations for different forms of housing, I think we need to be really clear with communities and in our engagement process around the types of housing that we're looking to provide in the community, " said Woolley. "I think there's been some significant misunderstanding in Shaganappi about what this housing was intended to be."

Woolley pointed out that Alpha House in Sunalta has had significant challenges around its tenants and integration into the community in "very scary ways" and there needs to be a line of sight around who is accountable for that.

"In the case of Shaganappi, we didn't do a good enough job of that," said Woolley.

Majdell said they have a variety of facilities in residential areas, but in the case of Shaganappi they are not planning on putting a housing project in place that will upset the community.