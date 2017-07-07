Minister Ceci applauds steady credit rating; DBRS threatens downgrade

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci issued a statement Friday, touting the positive economic trends in the province, after a credit rating agency maintained Alberta’s AA status.

The statement, however, didn’t address nor acknowledge the fact DBRS changed the province’s trend on its long term ratings to negative and threatened a one notch downgrade.

At the end of June, the province logged a $10.8 billion deficit for the 2016-2017 fiscal year as the province’s debt ballooned to more than $33 billion.

Analysts at the international credit rating agency acknowledged a “slowly improving economic outlook” for Alberta, but noted the government’s failure to address the $10.3 billion budget. In their notes, the DBRS adjusted deficit is $13.6 billion, equating to 4.2 per cent of GDP, which they say is the highest among all provinces.

“The government has articulated a desire to return to balance by 2024. However, given their reluctance to use additional tax room and the continued focus on maintaining services and funding growth, this objective is highly uncertain since it relies on a sustained recovery in economic activity buoyed by higher oil prices,” the analysts’ briefing read.

“In the absence of a sustained improvement in fiscal resolve, a downgrade of the long term ratings by one notch within the next year is likely.”

Still, Minister Ceci was steadfast in his defense of the province’s books and his comments appear to be in contrast with DBRS.

“Our balance sheet remains the strongest in Canada and we continue to have the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio among the provinces,” Ceci’s statement shows.

Ceci notes the projected Alberta GDP growth rates of between 2.9 and 3.7 per cent from RBC, the Conference Board of Canada and TD Economics, as an indicator of the province’s ability to tackle the mounting deficit.

“We will continue to restrain operating spending below population growth plus inflation and as the economy continues to recover, the deficit will decrease over time,” Ceci’s statement read.