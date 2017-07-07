New reality series focuses on pipeline workers

A new reality show has been green lit to humanize the lives of pipeline workers in Alberta.



Called Pipe Dreams, the show will go into production this fall and film workers in remote locations, who operate under challenging conditions. It’s collaboration between Visland Media, Champagne Productions, Media Farm Partners and collaborators in the industry.

Executive producer Rodger Champagne said pipeline workers are often the focus of protests, disdain and sometimes hostility from critics of the industry.



“We think it’s going to be very positive for the whole oil and gas industry, and the pipeline industry, to see them portrayed this way, so when people talk about the jobs involved in the industry, it’s not just a number,” added executive producer Randy Lennon. “It’s the actual people out there doing it.”

The documentary will also focus on innovations in the industry, where pipeline construction is having minimal impact to the environment due to new practices and technology.

It’s following in the footsteps of other recent reality shows that focus workers in dangerous conditions, like following tow-truck companies on the Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia.

Champagne stated the company is still working with its partners to see exactly which companies they will be following, but it appears as though they’ll have unprecedented access to the industry.