Photos: 2017 Calgary Stampede parade

Ten of thousands of people lined downtown Calgary streets for the official opening of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The Calgary Stampede got off to a fantastic start Friday, with hundreds of thousands lining the new, reversed parade route through downtown Calgary.

Dozens of floats, marching bands and more wound their way through Calgary's core to open this year's edition of the Calgary Stampede.

The Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.  

