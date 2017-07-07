Police seek help locating man wanted on warrants

The Calgary Police Service is looking for assistance in locating a man wanted on warrants in relation to domestic offences.

Mohsson Raza Mohammad, 30, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count each of assault, motor vehicle theft, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, and failing to comply with a court order.

Mohammad is described as being of Middle Eastern descent, 5’8” tall, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. He has a scorpion tattoo on his left shoulder and a crown on his right wrist.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident behind these charges, no further information can be released to protect the privacy of the victim.