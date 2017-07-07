Police seek help locating man wanted on warrants
Due to the domestic nature of the incident related to these charges, no further information is available
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Police Service is looking for assistance in locating a man wanted on warrants in relation to domestic offences.
Mohsson Raza Mohammad, 30, of Calgary, is wanted on warrants for two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count each of assault, motor vehicle theft, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, and failing to comply with a court order.
Mohammad is described as being of Middle Eastern descent, 5’8” tall, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium build. He has a scorpion tattoo on his left shoulder and a crown on his right wrist.
Due to the domestic nature of the incident behind these charges, no further information can be released to protect the privacy of the victim.
Anyone with information on Mohammad’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary